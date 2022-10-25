2023: Retired AIG endorses Peter Obi, expresses confidence in INEC

…Endorses Peter Obi for President

By Chimezie Godfrey

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, and a former senatorial candidate (Imo East) in the 2019 General Elections, Dr. Charles Ugomuoh, has expressed confidence in the capacity of the Independent National Electoral Commission to deliver credible elections come 2023.

Dr. Ugomuoh made the assertion during an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, where he declared his support for the presidential aspiration of Peter Obi in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Reacting to fears of some Nigerians that INEC may manipulate the result of the 2023 presidential elections if Peter Obi eventually wins, Dr. Ugomuoh said he had confidence that INEC would deliver free, fair and credible elections especially with deployment of the BVAS.

He said, “Peter Obi is very very credible and that is why you see the movement. Let the people speak. I have confidence in INEC, with the BVAS and all the changes that has been done in INEC. You see, as it stands today you have Atiku, and you Tinubu, their trajectory is almost thesame with Buhari and that is why the country is down, and you cannot hand over the country to an extension of Buhari. Just that is the truth because we insecurity, serious insecurity and value lives have gone down, economic situation is so bad, no employment, the country is impoverished, hunger everywhere.

“Obi is coming out with the blueprint, he has the political will, you see la k of political as have stated is part of what has kept this country down. The President for example, when we had crises in Benue sent the Inspector General of Police to go Benue, only after he realized that the Inspector General did not obey him, because he has no political will to tackle the situation, and so on and so forth. We know how long it took before he could change his service chiefs, is not even the question of. changing his service chief,you cannot give what you don’t have.

“If a President’s body language does not suggest the political will to deliver, those behind him cannot overtake the President. You cannot usurp the position of the President, you must que behind him, and that is why we are down. But Obi is coming mantle of change, political will to take that determined decision at the appropriate time and that is what we need. Because anybody who can now take decision all your Service Chiefs will look unto you, and the action will be taken.

“When you employ technology, ensure that you employ the right technology. When you do the recruitment ensure that you are recruiting the right people. You train them, you retrain them. You look at the security infrastructure, the colleges, you modify them, bring in new technology, why won’t they perform?

“When your border is so open that arms and ammunition are infiltrating into the country. These are what we are saying we need somebody that has that political will, we need somebody that has that courage, we somebody that will take decision at the right time, having the square pegs in square holes.Let the people vote than INEC decision is another one, let’s get to the bridge, a we are saying is that the people should vote this man, he is on mantle of change.

“Take back your country, take back your country means having a people oriented government. Take back your country, and then vote. Of course I have confidence in INEC because of the BVAS. You are accredited, you vote and is transmitted, I think if INEC keeps to that we will have a credible election.”

Dr. Ugomuoh also declared his endorsement of Peter Obi for President in the 2023 general elections, saying that his move is based on his firm believe that he has the capacity to address and proffer solution to the various challenges bedeviling the country.

“This endorsement is in consideration of His Excellency Peter Obi proffered genuine solution to the myriad of challenges facing this country ranging from economic, insecurity and infrastructural deficit. His technical knowhow to change the dynamics of the economy from consumption to production, create Agrarian revolution, curb insecurity, unify this country and reposition Nigeria in the committee of Nations as a leading country in Africa is quite commendable. His determination to improve the Human Capital development indices in the area of education health employment and humanitarian services has given rise to the endorsement.

“Other factors that has given credence to the endorsement include.

“The Mantra for Nigerians to take back their country. This will usher in people oriented government for even development and prosperity for the country.

“His avowed decision to enthrone political will in governance will be the statecraft needed to curb insecurity and corruption putting square pegs in square holes. The courage and determination and willingness to take the right decision is the political will and he has this substantially. The lack of political will has been the bane of Buhari Administration for 7 years plus resulting in high level insecurity and economic woes.

“His Excellency Peter Obi Agrarian Revolution is a sure way to food security.

“His proposed unification of the country through all inclusive government, equality, equity, justice and fair play will engender the desired peace and harmony to move the country forward.

“His Excellency assured way to curb insecurity through deployment of technology, intelligence, recruitment, training and retraining and development of security infrastructure is a sure way to go. 6. Tinubu and Atiku are of same trajectory with President Buhari and will not bring any desired change to the suffering and impoverished citizens of this country,” he said.

He also stressed that Peter Obi is on a rescue Nigeria Mission to create enabling environment for all Nigerian irrespective of tribe, creed and religion for Nigerian to take back their country.

“His Excellency, Peter Obi’s decision to suspend campaign to tour and empathize with the flood ravaged victims of this country shows a president that cares,

“Nigerians should arise and join hands with His Excellency Peter Ob as president to rescue the country for a new Nigeria of our dreams,” he stressed.

