2023: REC seeks collaboration with police for fair, credible election in Kaduna 

By Mohammed Tijjani

The newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioner(REC) for Kaduna State, Dr Mamudah Isa, has sought collaboration with Police for free, fair and credible elections in the state in the 2023 general elections.

The REC made the appeal when he visited the Police Command on Thursday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Isa was in the command with the management staff of the commission.

The REC stressed that the visit was all about the preparations for the 2023 general elections with the commitment of ensuring hitch free polls in the state.

He appreciated the Commissioner of Police (CP) Yekini Ayoku, for his security assessment tour of the INEC offices within Kaduna metropolis earlier in the week and upscaling physical security of the facilities.

Responding, Ayoku assured the REC of the Police Command’s and other security agencies’ continuous support, commitment and resolve in working with INEC to deliver a free, fair and credible election in 2023.

He was also reiterated his advice to political actors, candidates and parties to shun violence and play the game by the rules.

“It will be a grave mistake to attempt to test the will and capacity of the Police command in strictly enforcing the relevant electoral and criminal laws.

NAN also reports that the INEC officials were received by the CP, along with other Senior Police Officers in the Command.(NAN)

