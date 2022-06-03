2023: PRP female presidential aspirant promises to prioritise security, wealth creation

The presidential aspirant of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Mrs Patience Ndidi, has said that she will prioritise security and wealth creation in the country, if elected.



Ndidi said this an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Friday.

NAN reports that the aspirant was in Bauchi State to meet with the delegates ahead of the party’s primary election slated for Sunday.

She said that Nigeria must ensure peaceful co-existence among its citizenry to be able to assume its rightful position, pledging to build strong, united country.



According to her, wealth and employment creation through the establishment of industries, agriculture will be top priority of my administration.

Ndidi decried the level of corrupt in the nation’s party politics.

She described the financial inducement of delegates and cost of party nomination forms as despicable.

“Nigerians shouldn’t be selling their conscience because they have self value and dignity,” she added.



The presidential hopeful pledged to provide good governance and ensure equity in power sharing between men and women in her government.

Earlier, the state party Chairman, Ahmed Farouk, lauded the aspirant’s courage in desiring to run on the party’s platform.

Farouk promised that the party would ensure justice and fairness to all its aspirants to guarantee internal democracy.

He gave assurance that the party would provide a level playing field for all the aspirants.

“The party is highly delighted that of the four aspirants, you are the only female and we would be fair to you,” he said.

NAN reports that Ndidi is the immediate past chairman of the American chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, a position she held for three consecutive years. (NAN)

