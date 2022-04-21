2023: Pro-Osinbajo group woos Taraba delegates

Ahead of the 2023 presidential primaries of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), a campaign group loyal to the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday, met with critical stakeholders of the party in Taraba.

The Head of the Delegation, Alhaji Sadiq Dasin, said that the team was meeting the stakeholders in Taraba to drum support for Osinbajo’s presidential ambition.

Dasin, a former Speaker, Adamawa State House of Assembly, said that Osinbajo’s track record had put him ahead of other aspirant for the office of the president in the forthcoming general elections.

He urged the delegates and other stakeholders to forget about any distractions and vote the vice president so that the party’s victory at the poll would be guaranteed.

“You are aware that the vice president is currently one of the closest person to the president and he understands the challenges and opportunities in the country more than any other person.

“This and the fact that he has demonstrated uncommon leadership qualities, nationalism, statesmanship and has acquired massive experience, he is simply the most suitable person to lead our great party to victory.

“We are delighted with the result of our interaction with the delegates from Taraba and we hope that they will do the right thing and make the right choice when the time comes, ” he said.

Speaking in a similar vein, Alhaji Ali Sani, a Senatorial Aspirant from Taraba and a prominent member of the delegation, emphasised that Osinbajo was the right man for the job having learned the ropes of running the affairs of the country for the past seven years.

Sani observed that as a loyal vice president, Osinbajo has acquired all the qualities required for a leader to deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts of Nigeria.

Also, the Group Coordinator in Taraba, Sen. Bashir Marafa, said that the state stands to gain a lot with Osinbajo becoming the next president as that would guarantee the completion of ongoing federal government projects in the state.

Marafa who is also aspiring for the senatorial seat for Taraba Central, urged the delegates not to be distracted but vote unanimously for Osinbajo.(NAN)

