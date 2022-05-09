2023: Pro-Obi group urges PDP delegates to shun money politics

The incumbent governor-elect of Anambra State Peter Obi speaks on the result of gobernatorial election held in the state yesterday, on February 7, 2010. The Anambra State gubernatorial election which is a prelude to next year’s general elections was marred by irregularities in voter’s register and low turn out of voters. Obi overwhelmingly won the vote with 97,843 votes, ahead of closest rival Chris Ngige, from the Action Congress opposition party, who took 60,240. AFP PHOTO PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (Photo credit should read PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Cross River chapter of ‘Peter Obi Candidacy Group Movement’ has called on Nigerians to rally their support behind Peter Obi’s presidential aspiration.



The group also urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to shun money politics as they go to elect their presidential flag bearer late May.

It further appealed to them to vote for the right aspirant that has the capacity and blueprint to change the fortunes of the country.

The Spokesman for the group, Prof. Stephen Ochang, made the appeal at an interractive session with newsmen in Calabar on Monday.

Ochang said that the former Anambra governor was desirous to create a change in the country



“We are convinced that Nigeria needs a man who is cerebral with robust managerial ability to get her out of the woods.

“A thorough and dispassionate study of the antecedents of all the candidates that have indicated interest to run for presidency shows that Obi is the person who can salvage this nation.



“He is mentally sharp, academically sound and has the managerial acumen for the job.

“His tenure as governor of Anambra for eight years witnessed unprecedented turn around in the fortunes of every facet of the life of the state,” Ochang said.

According to him, while as governor, Obi drastically cut down the cost of governance of the state.

He further said that savings made from reduction in cost of governance was ploughed into the state, which impacted very positively in the state economy.

“Among those that have governed various states in Nigeria from 1999 to date, Obi has proven to be the most fiscally responsible leader.

“He left huge sums of money in the state treasury. He was very altruistic as governor.

“He neither enriched himself nor those close to him while in office.

“He did not embezzle any money that belonged to the state.

“He paid all the civil servants, teachers, pensioners and contractors promptly.

“He did not leave any indebtedness for his successor, a feat yet to be achieved by any government in Nigeria,” Ochang said.

He, therefore, urged the leadership of PDP at the national level to make Obi their only option ahead of the party’s primaries. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

