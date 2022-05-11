2023: Princess Ude picks APC nomination form for House of Reps

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Special Adviser to the lmo State governor on Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs), and former Focal Person on the Nigerian Social Investment Programs (NSIPs), Princess Christina Eligwe-Ude, has picked the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms to contest for Orsu, Orlu, Oru East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

She made this known during a chat with newsmen on Tuesday. ‘I am coming out again to serve my people, because it is the turn of Oru East LGA and if elected, I would bring about quality representation and attract projects that would add value to the Federal Constituency,’ she stated.

The aspirant who also contested in the last general election for the same position said

“I declared my interest to run for the seat last week when I visited the APC Secretariat on Okigwe Road.

She told the party executives that she decided to run for the office because she is qualified and fit to represent the Federal Constituency in Abuja. “I sought advice from my people before the declaration took place“

She noted that the time has come for a woman to be given a chance in running the affairs of the area, considering the numerous challenges the constituency is facing at the moment.

Ude added that she’s vying for this position in order to work for the good people of Oru East, Orlu and Orsu Federal constituency.

She also assured her people that her leadership will be loyal to the people of her constituency and promised to build offices in the three local government areas that comprise the Federal Constituency.

Princess Eligwe-Ude recounted how she, in the past years, has been actively engaged in her community and attempted to be part of the solution to the problems in her constituency.

