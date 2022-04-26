2023: Prevail on Buratai to join presidential race, Group urges Emir

By Sumaila Ogbaje

A political and socio-economic group, Fusion 774, has urged the Emir of Keffi, Alhaji Shehu Yamusa, to prevail on Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, to join the 2023 presidential race.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Sadiq Jikta, made the call when he led other members on a visit to the Emir on Tuesday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group has been mounting pressure on the Former Chief of Army Staff to declare his interest to run for the highest office in the land.

Jikta, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said that the group was in the palace to solicit for the emir’s fatherly blessings and counsel, since Buratai was a tenant in his domain.

He noted that Buratai performed valiantly as chief of army staff, adding that he led the Nigerian military in reclaiming all the regions previously controlled by Boko Haram terrorists.

He said that the former army chief also instituted reforms and fiscal discipline in the army, leading to improvement in its effectiveness.

“The ambassador has, thus far, refused to listen to our call and those of other Nigerians for him to declare, but we feel that your intervention will change that,” he said.

Responding, the emir assured the group that he would consider their request and determine the best course of action, even as he prayed for Allah’s blessing upon the group.

The royal father expressed gratitude to members of the group for their decision to visit his palace to seek fatherly guidance.

“All I can say is that we will consider your request and determine the best course of action. May Allah’s blessings be with you all,” the emir said. (NAN)

