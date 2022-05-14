2023 Presidential race: Bala Muhammad promises to rebrand Nigeria

By Aisha Gambo

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammad says his administration will rebrand Nigeria and give power to the periphery if elected as president in 2023 elections.



Muhammad announced the plan on Monday in Kaduna while interacting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates, seeking their support in the coming 2023 presidential primary elections.



“I am passionate of this state because it is the centre of our political growth and development in the north, the headquarters of northern region; Kaduna accomadates everybody and a symbol of diversity.



“I worked in different ministries, departments and agencies which gave me the opportunity to intermingle with people from all parts of the country and understood the diversity, the enormous challenges in the country, ” he said.



He said his wealth of experience on public service made him a better candidate as he had good antecedent through the position he held in the past and also as a serving governor.



Muhammad stated that he had deployed competence, knowledge and understanding of the country to form a government of unity while serving as a minister in the Federal Capital Territory.



According to him, critical sectors such as education, health, water supply, security and infrastructure were improved in FCT during his reign as the minister.



“Later I joined the legislature where I met people like Sen. Ahmed Makarfi and others. It was a training ground for me and I learnt a lot from him.



“In Bauchi, we did a lot with little resources. But we made sure labour had dignity, payed pension and gratuity.We were using knowledge and experience, not what we have in the treasury.”



The presidential aspirant added that his administration built over 4,000 class rooms to increase enrollment, 400 functioning primary health care centers and constructed 500 kilometers of roads in three years.



He explained that his administration had executed a water project inherited, which would produce water need of Bauchi in the next 50 years.



He said vigilantes were engaged in ensuring peace and security in the state.



He noted that he would bring knowledge, good governance and patriotism to system and would ensure that resources were evenly distributed across the country without nepotism and favour.



Also, Sen. Makarfi said Muhammad was one of the candidate he respected, adding that he was reliable and capable of taking Nigeria to the Promise Land. (NAN)

