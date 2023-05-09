2023 presidential election: PDP restates confidence on judiciary

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The PDP has restated its confidence in the ability of the judiciary to discharge its duty dispassionately based on the evidence at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the 2023 general elections.



The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.



“As you are aware, the Pre-hearing Session in our Petition before the Petition PEPC commenced today, Tuesday, May 9.



“The PDP and Atiku Abubakar have a water tight Petition. Our facts and body of evidence are incontrovertible.



“Our party restates its confidence in the ability of the Judiciary to discharge its Constitutional duty dispassionately based on the evidence before it.”



Ologunagba also said that the party’s legal team had requested for live broadcast of the court proceedings for openness.



“At the pre-hearing Session today, our legal team announced the filing of a motion on notice before the PEPC requesting for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the court.



“This application, which is innocuous, is in the interest of openness which is an essential ingredient of participatory democracy especially as Nigerians are desirous of being directly involved at every stage of the electoral process.”



Ologunagba said the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, appreciated Nigerians, the media, civil society, all lovers of democracy for their solidarity and support.



He said that the solidarity was borne out of the fact that majority of Nigerians voted massively for Abubakar and they wanted their mandate restored.

He called on Nigerians to remain informed and law-abiding as the PDP commenced the crucial litigation on the 2023 general elections.(NAN)