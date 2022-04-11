2023 presidential election: I will run-Osinbajo

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

Osinbajo made his declaration in a video posted on his twitter handle on Monday.

The vice president’s declaration speech reads, “In the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari.

”We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our Nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing our economy”.

In seven years, Osinbajo said he served the government in several capacities and have at the direction of the president, represented Nigeria in sensitive high level international engagements.

He said:” I have been to practically all local governments in Nigeria. I have been in markets, factories, schools, and farms. I have been in agricultural, mining and oil producing communities; in the Delta, in Kebbi, Enugu, Borno; Rivers, Plateau and Ondo; and in all other states of the federation, listening to the diverse experiences and yearnings of our people.

”I have visited our gallant troops in the North East and our brothers and sisters in the IDP camps. I have felt the pain and anguish of victims in violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, flooding, fire and other disasters.

”I have been in the homes of many ordinary Nigerians in various parts of the country. I have sat with our techprenuers in Lagos, Edo, and Kaduna, with our Nollywood and Kannywood actors; with our musicians, from Lagos, Onitsha, and Kano. And I have spoken to small and large businesses.

”I stood where they stood and sat where they sat. I know their hopes, aspirations and fears; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

”I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples.

”Which is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the Office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

”If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started; radically transforming our security and intelligence architecture, completing the reform of our justice system focusing on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel.

He solemnly and respectfully sought the support of fellow Nigerians everywhere, young and old, male and female, in the great and exciting journey ahead of him/

”We will work together by the grace of God. The Nigeria of our dreams in a few short years. We will build on the foundation laid by our predecessors. We will need to move, with much speed, intentionality, and perseverance, towards the vision of a prosperous, stable, and secure nation.

”I am convinced beyond doubt that we have the creativity, the courage, the talent, and the resources to be the foremost black nation on earth. Let us now birth the expectations of greatness conceived generations before us.

”Let us build a Nigeria where the man from Nnewi sees the man in Gusau as his brother, where the woman in Warri sees the woman in Jalingo as her sister, where the love of our nation burns alike in the hearts of boys and girls from Gboko to Yenogoa.

”Where everywhere, in this land, is home for everyone, where our diversities, tribes and faiths unite, rather than divide us.

”Let our tribes become one tribe; the Nigerian tribe, where all are treated fairly, justly and with respect–where all are given equal access to the abundant opportunities that God has bestowed on this nation. It’s time.

”God bless and keep our Republic and its great people.’’(NAN)

