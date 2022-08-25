2023 presidential candidates agenda problem solving– Don

By Femi Ogunshola

Prof. Cyprian Edward-Ekpo, the Registrar, International Institute for Humanitarian and Environmental Law, says the agenda of some presidential candidates have proffered workable solutions to the various challenges facing the country.

The Professor of International Environmental Law in his Book titled “Six Decades a Missing President’’ which would be released in October, said on Thursday in Abuja that some of the agenda contained work plan which understands Nigeria’s problems, adding that they also provided solutions.

Edward-Ekpo said that the book offers readers a series of pedagogic narratives and insightful reflections on challenges and prospects, power and politics, vistas of development, including how ideological politics and governance mission could illuminate the wealth of a nation.

The registrar said that the book revealed why the country failed and new pathways for development, adding that it also unraveled more understanding of the problems of Nigeria.

“This book guides you to search for true value of good governance and nation building. So, that in the poet’s words “the night will be filled with music, darkness dispelled by light, as the fear silently steals away”.

He said that the book revealed the hidden and complex causal factors of Nigeria’s problems and examined statements and manifestos of each political candidate in the fourth coming 2023 presidential election.

Edward-Ekpo said that the book should not be referenced to any personality but as a master-piece that relates to issues.(NAN)

