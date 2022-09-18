2023: President Buhari fully supports youth dominated politics, but.. – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has described his principal as a staunch supporter of youth-dominated politics.

Mr Adesina made this known during a chit-chat with News Digest on Friday at the presidential villa in Abuja.

He stated that Nigerian youths have all the veritable platforms to aspire for political offices as power will not be handed to them on a platter.

Mr Adesina who was enthused by the growing clamour for a youth-dominated political dispensation said it is achievable if only youths can take one step at a time.

He, however, said the presidential seat cannot be immediate but it is imminent and achievable if youths exhibit traits of willingness, passion, zeal and consistency in the political scene.

“If the youth want their impact to be felt, they must go for it. They asked for the ‘NotTooYoungToRun’ law, it has been passed. So, what are they waiting for? In the last election, how many people were there as youths? How many votes did they score, that shows that even youths did not vote for their own.”

The president’s aide also noted that political power will not be ceded to the youths if they don’t aim at it and aspire to hold political offices.

He, however, said “it does not necessarily mean that the youth will be the next president” but urged them to aspire and grow to the level of contesting for Nigeria’s most powerful position.

“What youths need to know is that power is never given, it is taken. So, if they seat and wait for power to be ceded to them, they will wait for a long time.

“If they think it is going to be handed over to them on a platter of gold, then they need to think again. They go for it.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

