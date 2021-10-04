2023 Presidency: Zoning unconstitutional, undemocratic, Northern Coalition warns

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has warned against zoning of 2023 Presidency to the South, stating that it is unconstitutional, undemocratic and must be jettisoned.

The Spokesperson of the Coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, while addressing a press briefing on Monday in Abuja, recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which initiated the idea of zoning, had itself literally bungled subsequent elections since 1999.

He also recalled that in the 1999 elections when the presidential slot was presumably zoned to the South West, during the PDP’s convention in Jos, Abubakar the North and Alex Ekwueme from the South East also aspired alongside in the same party which proved the absence of any enforceable agreement.

He added that Southern politicians like Rochas Okorocha contested against Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2007 when the slot was meant for the North as testimony that the claimed zoning arrangement was even before birth.

The Coalition therefore in its wish not to stay silent or passive and allow things to affect the North, made the following stands known, “That since democracy everywhere is a game of numbers, under no circumstance will the North succumb to intimidation, blackmail or threat from any quarter to abandon its collective franchise by not seeking the presidency in 2023 or any time in the future.

“That the northern population which is in clear majority will never accept any presidential candidate who is the product of an undemocratic zoning process from whichever party.

“Call the attention of the northern public to get prepared and sensitized to hold any political party, by whatever name it is called that attempts to deny northerners the right to contest the presidency as enemy of the North.

“To warn any political party that takes any step to block the window for the possible emergence of a northern presidential candidate shall be roundly rejected by the North.

“To specifically point out that no conspiracy in whatever form will stop the North from fielding a Northerner for the presidency in the PDP in 2023 irrespective of its recent body language that tends to block a northern candidacy by quickly zoning the national chairmanship position to the North which is unacceptable. The North shall definitely seek the presidential even if it holds the national chairmanship.

“We reiterate our call on Northern voters to mobilize against sole concentration on party candidates and vote for any credible, transparent, capable, and competent leaders.

“The CNG has resolved to expose the faces of identified unpatriotic northern traitors who have been paid huge sums of money to market southern candidates.”

The CNG after due consultation with prominent Stakeholders, Leaders and elders, has categorically resolved to firmly and solidly align completely with the position taken by the Northern Elders Forum as expressed by Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed and that of the Northern Governors Forum, that zoning of elective positions is unconstitutional, undemocratic and must be jettisoned.

“For the avoidance of doubt therefore, the CNG hereby declares that the North, a major stakeholder in whatever happens in and to Nigeria, shall not be obliged to respect any zoning arrangement of any elective position in whatever party.

“As we categorically reject anything to do with any undemocratic process such as zoning, we urge all northerners to resist the antics and tactics of the self-appointed antagonists and hired cronies from the North who are today all over the place conscripted in the conspiracy to deceive northerners into abandoning what God has blessed us with; its human resources.” The Coalition added

