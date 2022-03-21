2023 Presidency: Youths vow to purchase nomination form for Tinubu

By Florence Onuegbu

The Nigerian Youths for Tinubu has promised to purchase the presidential nomination form for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the 2023 elections draw closer.

Speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Monday, the convener of the group, Mr Idris Aregbe, said their decision to support Tinubu’s presidential aspiration was informed by the strong belief that he was qualified and would fulfil the people’s best interests.

Aregbe said that Sen. Tinubu had proven himself a progressive, visionary and compassionate leader, a goal-getter, detribalised Nigerian, human capital developer,” a man who painstakingly listens to the people.

According to him, Nigeria needs a trusted and reliable visionary, who feels the pain and anguish of the people and is capable of making life better for them.

”I don’t think there is any as qualified as Tinubu today, and that is why we are behind him and ready to purchase the presidential nomination form for him.

”We are convinced, going by his track record as a progressive, about his victory and that informs our decision.

”Besides, it is also a way to stamp the legitimacy of youths on the presidential election process and we shall further ensure rigorous involvement of youths in the Tinubu presidency,” he said.

Aregbe said that as a builder passionate about infrastructure, the former Lagos State Governor not only laid the blueprint for infrastructure development of modern Lagos, but ensured the productivity of the state.

He said that Lagos State remained a model among other states of the federation, owing to the golden era of development ushered in by Tinubu.

According to him, leaders of several support groups from the South and Northern States have resolved to ensure mass participation in the project.

”Our Northern States Coordinator, Farouk Adamu, the South-East Coordinator, Samuel Isechi and our South Coordinator, Ahab Bourka, are working out modalities to achieve our goal,” he said.

One of the Northern States Coordinators, Miss Muheeta Jatar, said that Nigerian youths would leave nothing to chance, as they begun to pull resources and rollout initiatives to ensure bold imprint on the election of the next administration.

Another officer of the group, Jeta Phillips, said that with a Tinubu presidency, inclusivity in governance was a done deal. (NAN)

