2023 Presidency: Yarima joins race, rolls out 3-point agenda

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmad Yarima has joined the presidential race with a 3-point agenda of tackling insecurity, poverty and ignorance.

This followed his earlier visit to President Buhari on Friday in Abuja, shortly after Jumat prayers at the Presidential Villa to seek his blessing to contest for the ticket of the ruling party; the All Progressives Congress (APC), in next year’s election.

Speaking hours later in Abuja during his acceptance of nomination form speech, the presidential aspirant assured that the country will experience religious coexistence as he would create a Ministry for Religious Affairs which will house two ministers for the two major religions.

Yarima promised that scholarships will be given to Nigerians from primary to secondary level as part of efforts to eliminate ignorance amongst citizens.

He said, “We will create a Ministry for Religious Affairs and you will have a Minister of Muslim Affairs and a Minister for Christian Affairs.

“You can find an educated person who is ignorant of the law. We are going to make sure that every child goes to school. We are going to have free education from primary to secondary level and there will be a student loans board.”

He further promised to improve the welfare of security agencies as well as end poverty by ensuring that Nigerian youths and women are engaged meaningfully.

“The new dimension of insecurity which is kidnapping and banditry and the rest, by the grace of God, will be a thing of the past if I am elected.

“I will make sure that community policing is introduced. We are going to recruit police and military and other security agencies and make sure they are properly paid and we give them equipment so that they fight insecurity,” he stated.

