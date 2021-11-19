2023 Presidency: Why northern youths are supporting Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate. Sen. Orji Kalu, on Friday in Abuja, said that northern groups were drumming support for him to vie for president in 2023 because they found him worthy to deliver good governance to the nation.

Kalu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that credibility, honesty and the capacity to deliver endeared him to many northerners.

NAN recalls that recently a coalition of northern groups under the auspices of Arewa Youths drummed support for the chief whip of the senate to become the next president of the country.

The coalition described him as a presidential material with experience in the private sector, executive and legislative arms of government.

The Arewa youths also urged the ruling All Progressives Congress to commence a process of adopting him as the sole candidate of the party.

They stressed that Kalu’s managerial skill, experience and national appeal put him in the best position to rule Nigeria in 2023.

According to Kalu, the feelings that I am loved in the north is not by accident.

“What is responsible for that, is that I have known most of the presidents from the north for a long time, and I have had deep relationships, and am not sure I have disappointed in any of these relations.

“And I have also known many northerners, and I have had so many businesses with them, I had to do politics with them and in terms of business, I am not sure I have disappointed anybody in terms of buying and selling.

“I have always been myself.

“They find me worthy because they know whatever I say, I will do, and whatever I say I will not do, I will not do it.

“The northerners find out that I am sincere to them, and they are sincere to me.

“So, for people who gave me opportunity to be their brother at no cost when I was nothing, and when I am somebody, is it good to leave them? The answer is no.

“ I cannot leave them because I started with them, and I think staying with them is better than abandoning them, when I feel I am better,’’ Kalu said. (NAN)

