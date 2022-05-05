2023 Presidency: Support none S/E Candidates and remain cursed, Igbo Elders warn indigenes

…Say “Nigeria Can Not Afford To Change Goal Post In The Middle Of The Game”

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has warned indigenes from the South East zone to desist from any form of support for a none Igbo candidate else they will be cursed publicly.

The Forum issued this warning during a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, stressing that the presidency should be zoned to the South East to permanently heal the wound of the civil war.

The Elders in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the Forum and former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and the Secretary, Prof Charles Nwekeaku, explained that the Eastern region which is one of the tripods that Nigeria was established on during independence has been broken.

They therefore warned that any attempt to elude the zone of the presidency seat come 2023 may threaten the existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity as well as aggravate crisis, conflicts, separatist demands and others.

The statement reads in part: “That we maintain our unalloyed support for the demand of the Southern Governors Forum, the Southern and Middle Belt Forum, the Afenifere, the Niger Delta Forum, Ohanaeze World Wide, among other credible stakeholders and organizations, that all political parties in the country should zone the 2023 Presidency to the South, and possibly micro-zone it to the South East for the sake of justice, equity and fairness.

“We commend Chief Edwin K Clark, leader of the Southern/Middle Belt Forum and PANDEF, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader of Afenefere, Dr Butrus Porgu, leader of the Middle Belt Forum, and other prominent and patriotic Nigerians, who have spoken the truth and publicly demanded that all political parties in the country should zone the 2023 presidency to the South East not just for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, but also to permanently heal the wound of the civil war that has grossly marginalized the Igbos in the country’s scheme of affairs.

“By 2023, North West will have ruled Nigeria for 23 years; North East 6years; North Central 18 years totaling 47years out of 63 years since Nigeria gained her political independence in October 1960. The South West has ruled Nigeria for 12 years; South South 6years; and South East 6 months. Our revered elder statesman, Chief E.K. Clark, leader of PANDEF and Southern Middle Belt has reminded Nigerians that at independence in 1960, Nigeria was established on a tripod of Eastern Region, Northern Region and Western Region, but one of the legs [Eastern Region] was broken by the civil war, and since then things have no longer been at ease, as the Igbos of the Eastern region have been terribly marginalized in the country’s scheme of affairs despite the Gen Gowon administration declaration of ” no victor, no vanquished.”

In the light of the above brief explanations, the Igbo Elders want Nigerians and the whole world to note that the existence of Nigeria as a corporate entity may be seriously threatened by any attempt to deny the South, especially the South East the opportunity to produce the next President in 2023.

“We are totally against, in whatever guise and eloquence, the idea of another Northerner succeeding Gen Buhari, because it is a direct invitation for the aggravation of crises, conflicts, separatist demands by various sections of the country, among other unimaginable violence.

“It has come to our notice that some of our sons and daughters are colluding shamelessly with some unreasonable and dishonest Nigerians to sabotage our collective efforts to produce the next president of Nigeria of the South East extraction.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum will not only pursue to a logical conclusion the sanctions of these shameless renegades and booth leakers, who accept to be running mates to any presidential candidate not from the South, as well as those who are working hard to sabotage our efforts masquerading as coordinators and promoters of presidential aspirants outside the South East zone, but also curse them and their families publicly.”

The Elders further noted that the 1999 Constitution and the constitutions of major political parties, including the PDP and the APC provide for zoning, which they said, allowed for the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Gen Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 as well as the emergence of Senator Abdulahi Adamu and Senator lyochia Ayu as the current national chairman of the APC and the PDP, respectively.

The Igbo Elders stated that Nigeria cannot afford to be changing the goal post in the middle of the game. They therefore appealed to Nigerians to join Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr Porgi and other patriotic Nigerians to ensure that political parties respect the zoning principle.

They also encouraged Presidential Aspirants from the South East to remain resolute, assuring them of the Forum’s support in ensuring the emergence of an Igbo President come 2023.

“It is important to note that apart from Section 14 [3] of the 1999 Constitution, which provides for the principles of Federal Character and quota system in whatever the government and its agencies do in order to give every part of the country a sense of belonging, the constitutions of major political parties in the country, including the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, provide for zoning system. It was in keeping with this zoning principle that Senator Abdulahi Adamu and Senator lyochia Ayu emerged as the national chairman of the APC and the PDP, respectively.

“The two political parties zoned national chairmanship to North Central zone of the country. Similarly, in 2015, the Northern Elders and other organizations reminded Nigerians of this zoning principle and insisted that it was the turn of the North to produce the President.

“We supported them and voted massively for APC that fielded Gen Muhammad Buhari as its candidate. Even in 2019 Presidential elections, our people voted massively for both APC and PDP that had two Northerners as candidates, Gen Muhammad Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, respectively in keeping with our general belief that it was the turn of the North. Nigeria cannot afford to be changing the goal post in the middle of the game because of its unimaginable social, economic and political consequences.

“We want to appeal to other Nigerians to join Chief E. K. Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr Porgu and other patriots to ensure that all political parties zone presidency to the South East not just for the sake of justice, equity and fairness, but also for the stability, progress, unity and survival of Nigeria as a corporate entity.

“We encourage the presidential aspirants from the South East to remain resolute, persistent, focused, painstaking and close- ranks until victory is assured. Igbo Elders are with you and are prepared to work with you in liaison with Ohanaeze World Wide and other patriotic Nigerians to ensure that the right thing is done, that is the emergence of Nigerian President of South East extraction in 2023. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you and God bless you, ” the statement added.

