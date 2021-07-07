2023: Presidency rotation is unwritten law in Nigeria since 1999 — Don

A don, Prof. Jonah Onuoha, says rotating the presidency between the Northern and Southern parts the country is unwritten law that is in practice since 1999.

Onuoha, the Head Department Science, University Nsukka (UNN), said in an interview with the News Agency (NAN) in Nsukka on Wednesday.

He was reacting to the outcome of Monday’s Southern held in Lagos and its endorsement of rotation.

He said that the position of governors that in 2023 general elections the president of the country should come the South was in line with the rotation of presidency in the country since 1999.

“If you check the record, since 1999 the presidency has been rotating between the South and North.

“Rotating presidency is unwritten law that is in practice since 1999.

“Anybody in who wants to disrupt rotation is not only unpatriotic but enemy of democracy in ,” he said.

Onuoha said the popular definition of democracy globally remains “Government of the people, by the people and for the people”.

According to him, is because democracy is the only form of government that gives the people sense of belonging, equal participation, fairness and justice.

“It’s these sense of belonging, equal participation, fairness and justice that drive true democracy globally, “he said.

The don applauded Southern governors for coming together in order to move the region forward irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliations.

“This is an indication that the country’s democracy is , a situation where politicians will put tribal, religious and differences aside to a common course that will foster peace and unity.”

The political scientist urged Northern to endorse the position of counterparts the south hence it would help  to  democracy as well as cement the unity of the country.

“As the governors in the South have taken this decision irrespective of their tribe, religion or political party affiliations, the Northern governors should endorse it for the sake of national interest and deepening of the country’s democracy.”

The don, however, urged National Assembly to add the rotation of presidency between the North and South in the ongoing amendment of the country’s constitution.

“The National Assembly should use the opportunity of the ongoing constitution amendment to enshrine eight years presidency rotation between the North and South in the constitution,” he said.

It would be recalled that Southern  during their   in Lagos on Monday agreed that the South should be allowed to produce the president of the country in 2023 general elections. (NAN)

