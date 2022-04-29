2023 Presidency: PDP screens Wike

Front-line presidential aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Nyesom Wike has just concluded his screening at the Legacy House of the PDP campaign office.

Governor Wike had arrived the Legacy House few minutes to 11a.m to undergo the screening of his particulars. He left the venue barely an hour later.

He, however, re-emphasised the need to reposition the country by nominating an aspirant like him who has the ability to transform the country within record time.

Wike also called on the leadership of the party to be fair and just in the processes leading to the national convention of the party. “As a party, we must be seen to behave differently from the APC, that has crumbled Nigeria and brought untold hardship on the citizenry. We cannot afford another mistake in 2023, reason why Nigerians must be eternally vigilant to ensure that APC does not rig itself back to power. I have what it takes to defeat APC candidate in the election. PDP delegates should trust my capacity to provide responsible leadership in fulfilment of.our desire to have an equitable and prosperous Nigeria”.

Stressing the idea of a united Nigeria, he observed that Nigerians must not shy away from being active participants in the political process to enthrone the right calibre of leadership in 2023.

“What APC has done, is to break our bond of solidarity and unity across the country. Everything APC touches, turns to ashes and failure. There are no credible initiatives and ideas that could respond to our challenges in a more holistic manner. Corruption has been their stock in trade. Incompetence reigns supreme.

“Lack of capacity to generate positive discourse and conversations across the country has been their article of faith. The country has been heavily polarised and there is no national cohesion. Give me an opportunity to preside over Nigeria, and you all will see the beauty of responsible and pro-active leadership”,Wike said.

