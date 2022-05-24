2023 Presidency: Osinbajo’s acceptance across states, signals greater Nigeria- Sen. Gaya

The acceptance of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as an All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential aspirant across states, signals a greater Nigeria, Sen. Kabiru Gaya has said.



Gaya, Director-General, Osinbajo’s Campaign Organisation said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.



“Osinbajo’s ardent welcome across states of the federation has strongly confirmed his acceptability and confidence among the APC stalwarts and Nigerians who are desirous of a better nation in the coming dispensation.

“So far, since April 11, when the vice president declared his intention to run for the office of the President, his campaign train has visited almost 31 states to woo delegates.”



Gaya quotes Osinbajo while in the North-east as saying that “the Federal Government is opened up to the North-East and containing insecurity.

“The same with the North-west, we are also handling the cases of violence going on everywhere including in the South-east and the South-south.



“For the first time, the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are stretching obviously beyond even their own capacity, assuring that Nigeria will in no longer period of time, defeat insecurity from all sphere of the federation,” he said.

Gaya further said that if elected, Osinbajo would consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.(NAN)

