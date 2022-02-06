2023 Presidency: Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation launched in Akure

Ahead the 2023 election, a campaign group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation, Ondo State Chapter, been launched as activities are building up towards the polls.

The Director General Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation in Ondo State, Mr Ifeolu Fasoranti, at the launching the programme on Saturday in Akure, said Osinbajo is the right man to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fasoranti described Osinbajo as the appropriate person to succeed because he the wherewithal to fix the nation’s multifaceted challenges.

He said the vice president would turn around the socio-economic and political situations the country if given the opportunity by the electorate.

Fasoranti said the group was formed for the emergence the vice president as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequently winner of the 2023 election.

“We believe as President, Osinbajo will harness all the resources and rejig the system to work towards the interest of Nigeria rather the interest of individuals.

“With his vast experiences in the academics, law, governance and administration, Osinbajo fashioned out many programmes will effectively address the challenges confronting this nation.

“No doubt, he will be a bridge between the old and the new, between the and the South, between the East and the West. He will be a connecting valve all religious beliefs,” he said.

Fasoranti noted group’s choice of the vice president becoming president was based on the principal he would drive the economy of the country aright and be totally detribalized, doing everything in the interest of the nation.

He noted without trying to ruffle feathers, the nation needs an energetic, fearless, truthful, focused leader with conscience and vision to direct its affairs.

The group coordinator, therefore, disclosed many prominent elder statesmen, notable selfless and patriotic leaders and compatriots, are already committed to the course. (NAN)

