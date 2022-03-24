2023 Presidency: Group purchases forms for Bala Mohammed

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A political pressure group, in support of Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has bought Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The group under the aggies of Bala Mohammed Vanguard (BMV) bought the N40 millions presidential nomination forms dressed in T-shirts and face caps with image of Mohammed on Thursday, stormed the PDP headquarters in Abuja.

The group after purchasing the forms proceeded to the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge Asokoro, Abuja to present the forms to Monhammed.

Director-General of BMV, Mohammed Jibo , presenting the form to the former minister of Federal Capital Territory, urged him to accept the challenge of rescuing Nigeria from the leadership deficit.

Speaking at the presentation of the forms, one of the leaders of the group, Emeka Uzor, said that the form was a confirmation of the yearning of Nigerians across the country demanding that Mohammed should run.

He said that Nigerians believed that the country needed a detrabalised person who believed in unity of the country and the empowerment of youth and women to be the next president.

“In January last year, the group met you (Gov. Bala Mohammed) in Bauchi to let you know that Nigerians needed you. We told you we wanted you to contest for the Office of President but you told us you were consulting.

“Today, we have bought the form for you and we are here to present the gift to you. By the grace of God, you will emerge victorious because you are the President Nigerians need,” he said.

Uzor said that in settling for Bala Mohammed, the group took into cognizance the core leadership skills Nigerians want in their next President.

“We need someone that is detribalized, someone that sees everyone as his own, someone that loves people more than money, someone that recognizes the power of women and youths.

“We know that we need a candidate that the youths will stand for, someone who will go ahead and win the election.

“The format he used in ruling this city of Abuja is still being used today. Many people who had no connections got land under his leadership and are today landlords in this city that is very expensive to live in,” he said.

Uzor added that wherever the group went to canvass for support, people provided free drinks on hearing that the man they stood for, is Bala Mohammed.

“When he gets to Aso Rock, he must train new leaders. He has done it in Bauchi and he will do it again,” he assured.

Also speaking, Charity Anthony, Women leader of the group, extolled the leadership qualities of Senator Bala Mohammed which made the group picked him from the pack of 2023 Presidential aspirants.

“Today, BMV has honoured you because we see you as a leader with passion for humanity. We consulted widely and we found out that you are the potential this country needs. You are destined to rule this country. We will vote and defend our votes and our leaders are ready to work for you.

Responding, Mohammed, who described the day moment as “auspicious” saying it has given him energy to take up the task.

Mohammed said that with the presentation of the form he had accepted to offer himself to run to give Nigeria the needed leadership.

“On my own, I may not have come out but what BMV has done for me today has given me the impetuous to offer myself to serve.

“If given the opportunity, I will not let you down. I am not going to be a President of a zone, I will be the President of Nigeria. Nigeria has the resources and with the right leadership, we can become an important member of the global community.

“The leader we need is one who does not believe in winner takes all but someone who believes in ‘live, let live.” We are ready for business, we are ready to work.

“With this energy and impetuous, I have accepted these forms. They will be filled with the required information and I will do my best to start this journey.”

The event was attended by renowned academic, Prof. Udenta Udenta and former Director General of the Nigeria Orientation Agency, (NOA), Mike Omeri among others.(NAN)

