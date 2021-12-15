2023 Presidency: Forum endorses Orji Kalu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a group under the aegis of Forum of Nigerian Nationalists (FONN), has endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, for the presidential race.

In a statement, jointly issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Mallam Sani AbdulMalik, Interim National Coordinator, North and Elder Sunday Jumbo, Interim National Coordinator, South, the group endorsed Kalu to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

FONN is a group of non-partisan, positive-thinking and forward-looking patriotic Nigerians advocating national unity and identity based on the principle of equality, justice and fair play.

While noting that Sen. Kalu surpassed all the criteria needed to assume the presidency of Nigeria, the group re-emphasised that the lawmaker is a de-tribalised politician and an accomplished business entrepreneur suitable to lead Nigeria.

According to the group, Orji Kalu is an accomplished entrepreneur and had been so rated by Forbes.

“He had been one of Nigeria’s most successful governors, a strong pillar and an advocate of democracy, having been one of the champions of the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even before 1999.

“He is an internationalist who understands the configuration of powers of the world and the diplomacy required.

“Oji Kalu is a de-tribalised Nigerian who is fully integrated and as a result, traditionally recognised by chieftaincy institutions in the north and south.

“Kalu is a strong family man who understands the values and sociology of family life. A self-made man who ascended to opulence from the bottom,’’ the statement said.

It further described Kalu as preaching the politics of peace and reconciliation and a man who does not constitute a threat to any individual, class, religion, institution – formal or informal.

“He is a bridge builder and of the ripe age and good health to conduct the affairs of state within the comity of Africa and our world’s nations.

“As a principal officer of the national legislature and a top member of the leadership of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Orji brings a level of charisma and exceptional qualities of objectivity.

“He is deep in understanding of national and international issues, experience in governance and legislative matters, having been in the National Assembly previously and now a ranking member and a reputation for friendship and fairness to all.

The group pointed out that Kalu provided a unique geo-political balance in the governance structure of Nigeria by becoming a principal officer of the 9th Assembly.

“In line with this development and our calculations, his elevation makes him one of the highest political office holders (following the Vice President) in Southern Nigeria.

“It will, therefore, bequeath him as the holder of the office, with a strategic yet formidable responsibility needed to reposition and finally address the yearnings of the peoples of the Nigerian nation, since the civil war,’’ the group said. (NAN)

