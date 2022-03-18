2023 Presidency: FCT PDP pledges support for Anyim

The Presidential bid of Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has received a big boost as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pledges support for his aspiration.



The endorsement was announced Thursday evening when the FCT PDP executives met with the presidential aspirant in Abuja as part of Anyim’s consultations.



Receiving the politicians in his campaign office in Garki 11, Abuja, the former President of the Senate said he is fully aware the of the socio-political and developmental needs of the FCT.



This deep understanding, Anyim declared made him the presidential aspirant with the best solutions to tackle the problems of the Territory.



According to the PDP presidential aspirant, he had lived all his working life in the FCT since 1989.



According to the PDP chieftain, he has been part of the growth and development of the Territory and has clear ideas of how to tackle challenges that have risen following the rapid and fast growth witnessed in Abuja.



Telling his visitors that he is one of them, the presidential hopeful said, “FCT is the landlord of Nigeria and I am one of you.

When I completed my NYSC in Sokoto State in 1989, I moved down to Abuja and I have remained here till date.



“I therefore have the confidence as one of your own to ask for your support. Entrust me with the critical assignment to rebuild our dear country. I promise you that I will not fail you.



“With your vote for me at the Presidential Primary Election, you will be making a worthy and invaluable investment in building the Nigeria we and our children will be proud of.

“Together, let us go for a greater Nigeria where security, peace, unity, inclusiveness and prosperity will be our collective heritage”, Anyim requested.



Anyim said he has clear understanding of the problems facing Nigeria as a country and that he has solutions to the problems.



In his own remark, the leader of the group who is also the FCT Chapter chairman of the PDP, Zakka Dogo Sunday assured Anyim of the support of his Executive.



He expressed happiness that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation understands the problems facing the Territory and assured his host that the FCT PDP Exco members would support him to become the president of Nigeria in 2023.

