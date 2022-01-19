2023 presidency: El-Dabi best choice for Nigeria, says Niger Delta Coalition

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, a group under the auspices of Niger Delta Coalition For Good Governance, NDCGG, has called on Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda El-Dabi to contest for the presidential election.

A statement signed by the NDCGG national coordinator, Ebizimor Oweikeme said Nigerians desire nothing less than having a leader that reflects their collective interests and is determined to give the country a new start.

The group noted that Nigerian leadership has been a matter of trial and error overtime with no desired results, hence the need to end the circle and embrace people with requisite leadership skills like El-Dabi.

“We need fresh ideas that can birth a paradigm shift in our focused attempts at modernising our realities and providing Nigerians with basic amenities that can salvage our many deficits as a nation.

“Many political leaders have emerged and have tried their best. Many more are still aiming to try. Nigeria has become a country of failed political experiments.

“This has brought so many questions to mind: Should we continue in this trial and failure? Is it not yet time that we reason together outside our political partisanship and endorse people with proven record of integrity and accountability to represent

our collective interests as a nation? It is time!

“There is no doubt that Nigeria at this point needs someone with unquestionable moral pedigree, a person that is poised to give us a fresh narrative—someone in the leadership and moral charisma of El-Dabi.

“His persona can only be described in a few words: he believes that everything that is presently wrong with Nigeria can be corrected by everything that is right about Nigeria. In other words, it would take Nigeria to solve Nigeria’s problems,” the statement read.

It also stressed that even though Nigeria boasts of one of the largest populations of youth in the world, yet, youth interests and roles have been continuously undermined, a situation it said has resulted in poverty of ideas, unforgivable alienation, avoidable destabilisation and conflict among the youth.

“We believe that Dr Ibrahim Bello Dauda, also known as El-Dabi, symbolises everything this country needs to reclaim her global status. He is young, dynamic, experienced, versatile, a manager of people and events, an administrator par excellence and a focused go-getter, who, when given the opportunity can turn our fortunes around and end this shame that we are experiencing.

“Therefore, we, the Niger Delta Coalition For Good Governance, are, as a matter of necessity, calling on El-Dabi to accept to embark on this rescue mission for Nigeria by contesting the 2023 Presidential Elections.

“This is a patriotic call—a call to reclaim our country from the claws of stagnation, underdevelopment, unemployment, insecurity, and avoidable poverty and take her to a new height of rebirth.”

