2023 Presidency: ‘Declare your intention’, Igbo Elders urge ‘credible’ South-Easterners

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Igbo Elders Forum has urged credible persons from the South-East zone of the country to declare their intension for the 2023 presidency and pursue it with all sense of seriousness.

This was made known in a Communique signed by the Chairman of the Forum, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, and the Secretary, Prof. Charles Nwekeaku.

The Forum thanked the growing spectrum of patriotic, respectful and well – meaning Nigerians who have added their voice to a popular demand for the 2023 Presidency of Nigeria to be zoned to the southern part of the country, preferably the South-East zone.

It said the support for Igbo presidency is not for sake of equity, justice and fairness, but also for a change of narrative of ‘our beleaguered sleeping giant of Africa.

According to the Forum, these great patriots and lovers of democracy include Elder statesman and leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Middle Belt Forum, Dr Bitrus Porgu, Southern Governors Forum, Arewa Youth Federation, Yoruba Youths, Northern Youth Coalition, among others.

The Igbo Elders who commended the Southern Governors Forum for their consistent demand that the 2023 Presidency, which is the popular will of a majority of Nigerians, should be zoned to the South, condemned in strong terms media reports that the Northern Elders Forum thinks otherwise.

The Forum considering the increasing demand and support by credible and patriotic Nigerians, therefore called on all credible and visionary presidential materials from the South-East zone to declare their intension to run for the 2023 presidency without fear or favour.

The Forum stated,”The Southern Governors Forum consistent demand that the 2023 Presidency , which is the popular will of a majority of Nigerians, should be zoned to the South, deserves a special commendation, as we condemn in strong terms the media reports that the Northern Elders Forum thinks otherwise, as it canvasses, unjustifiably, that the position be thrown open to the whole country.

“These distinguished Nigerians and associations have not only spoken the truth, but also demonstrated high level of integrity, courage, credibility, and patriotism by joining the expanding Clarion calls that all political parties should zone presidency to the South East in order to give the people of the area a sense of belonging, as well as reverse all the premeditated government policies and actions that are capable of pushing out the Igbos out of Nigeria.

“Emboldened by the increasing demand and support by credible and patriotic Nigerians for power to shift to the South in 2023, the Igbo Elders Forum hereby encourages visionary, credible and creative presidential materials of the South-East zone to declare their intension for Presidency and pursue it with every sense of seriousness, vigour and commitment.

“We are very serious about this directive, and do not mean those unserious booth leakers, who are angling to be running mates to candidates from other parts of the country, as the Igbo will not take it lightly with any of our sons or daughters who accept to be running mates to any person outside the South-East zone in 2023.”

The Igbo Elders warned all Igbos who are nursing the ambition becoming running mates to president candidates of other geo-political extraction, to desist from such bargain or face the consequences.

“It is either we are allowed to produce the president of this country in 2023 to change the appalling narrative of continued decay, poverty, insecurity, poor governance, corruption and maladministration in Nigeria or out of it, no half measure, as serious sanctions will be visited on any man or woman that sabotages this noble and patriotic decision of our people to provide for Nigeria credible, visionary, and creative president.

“Legally, morally and strategically, it is turn of the South-East to produce the next president of the country, as the others zones have been given the opportunity to serve in that capacity.”

On the issue of the constitutionality of the zoning arrangement, the Forum stressed that zoning is constitutional, citing Section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria which provides for the affairs of the country to be carried in a manner that reflect the federal character of Nigeria, and the need to promote national unity.

The Igbo Elders maintenaned that the above provision in the country’s constitution implies that South-East should be allowed to occupy any of the following positions at any point in time:”President, Vice President,Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of the Federation, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Defence Staff.

Others include Chief of Air Force, Inspector General of Police, Chairman of EFCC, Chairman of ICPC, among others.

The Forum further stressed that the zone also deserve to occupy key ministerial portfolios such as, Minister of Defence, Minister of Finance, Minister of Works & Housing, Minister of Petroleum, Minister of Education, and Minister of Internal Affairs.

The Igbo Elders lamented that the South-East has no representatives in any of the aforementioned positions, which they said is a clear breach of the principle of Federal Character.

The forum pointed out that the South-East zone is strategically favoured to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023 the following reasons,” The South-East has occupied this position for only 6 months under Gen. J. T. U. Ironsi, and has not come close to it since the current political dispensation that started in 1999.

“A Nigerian President of South-East extraction will bring out the Igbo Spirit of ingenuity, creativity, entrepreneurial, cooperative and economic disposition to rebuild Nigeria.

“Numerous well established Igbos in Diaspora will be encouraged to come home and invest massively in the country to facilitate the economic recovery of Nigeria.

“The 2023 Presidential Election is the best time to fully address the injustice, marginalization, and integration of the Igbos, as the Presidency is expected to rotate to the North after eight years (2031).”

Among other cogent reasons, the forum stressed that denying South-East the opportunity of producing President of Nigeria in 2023 will not only aggravate the unprecedented separatist agitations across the country, but also amount to perpetuation of injustice, deprivation, discrimination and gross marginalization of the Igbos in Nigeria.

Other members of the Forum who supported this clarion call for credible sons and daughters of the South-East region to declare their intension for the Presidency come 2023 include, Chief Dr. Nkonye Kingsley

General Secretary Ohanaeze Ndigbo FCT, Abuja, Chief Edozie Ezeugwa Chairman East Mandate Union, His Royal Majesty Dr. Ibe Nwosu the Eze Igbo of Abuja, Dr. Paul Ibeku, Chief Hon. Chika Okafor, Dr Paul Dike, and Dr Osi Anameze, among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

