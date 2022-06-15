2023 presidency: Cap fits Tinubu – Group

A group, Think Tinubu Movement, says the 2023 presidential cap fits Sen. Bola Tinubu.Its National Coordinator, Chief Sesan Afolorunikan, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, congratulating Tinubu on his emergence as the APC presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections.According to Afolorunikan, Tinubu’s emergence is a choice and the voice of the delegates and indeed Nigerians which prevailed at the poll.“

It is crystal clear that Tinubu is the man the cap fits, it is evident on his track record that Tinubu is a man of the people, a unifier, national icon, detribalised, focused, nation builder, visionary strategist and above all, a lover of humanity.“

With God on his side, our collective hard work and the will of the masses; we shall record another landslide victory in the forthcoming general elections in his distinguished honour as the next President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu clinched the APC’s presidential ticket, defeating 13 other aspirants at the end of the party’s national convention in Abuja. (NAN)

