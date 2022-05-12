2023 Presidency: Better days ahead for Nigerians with Yahaya Bello- Hafsat Abiola

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Hafsat Abiola-Costello, Director-General (DG) Gov. Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation has advised Nigerians to keep faith in the country because better days are coming.



She said this while speaking with newsmen after submitting Gov. Yahaya Bello’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest for the APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election.



She expressed gratitude to Nigerians for supporting Bello’s presidential aspiration, adding that his presidency would restore hope in the country.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello, the Kogi governor is one of the 28 2023 APC presidential aspirants that will be contesting the party’s ticket at its special presidential primary convention.



The convention is slated for May 30 and June 1

“Today we have taken another step in the journey to restore hope to Nigerians by submitting the 2023 presidential expression of interest and nomination forms of Gov. Yahaya Bello,” Abiola-Costello said.



She added that Bello was confident that he would clinch the APC presidential ticket to emerge its candidate for the 2023 presidential election because he had the capacity and competence.



According to her, Bello has built credibility within the party, and had built allies across religions and zones in the country.



“So we have nothing to fear about other aspirants, especially those that are just joining the race now.



“We see that some candidates are going around, meeting with delegates, Gov. Bello had been doing that religiously for years, so we are fully confident in the movement that he represents,”she said.



Abiola-Costello said the governor had a formidable team and supporters working to actualise his presidential aspiration.



“We have no reservations whatsoever about this great candidate. We have no reservations about his competency. We have no reservations about his qualifications from his first day in office.



“As governor of Kogi, he started working to unify a state that was polarised, he started working to bring security to a state that had insecurity.



“He started working to diversify the economy and to restore sanity to the civil service system. This is what he will do as president and we look forward to Nigerians welcoming him as APC 2023 presidential candidate come June 1 2022,” she said.



She expressed gratitude to the APC National Working Committee(NWC) for the exemplary way it had conducted the party’s affairs so far.



She said the governor Yahaya Bello presidential campaign organisation was looking forward to a successful party primaries come May 30 and June 1.



“We sincerely believe that today we have submitted the form for the person that Nigerians will welcome in 2023 as the president of the country,” she said.(NAN)

