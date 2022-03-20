2023 Presidency: Atiku set to declare intention

After several months of consultations with stakeholders across the country and in the diaspora, as well as all organs of the Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria’s former Vice President and presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, will officially declare his intent to run for the 2023 presidential election on Wednesday, 23 March, 2022.

The event which will have in attendance Atiku Abubakar’s friends, associates, political leaders, party faithful and supporters will take place at the International Conference Center, Abuja at 11 am.

His official declaration kick starts the former Vice President’s participation in the race for the presidential ticket of the PDP ahead of the next year’s general election.

It may be recalled that last week, Atiku picked the nomination and expression of interest forms of the PDP, which were donated to him by the North East Business Community, urging him to run for president in the 2023 election.

