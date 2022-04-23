2023 Presidency: Amaechi groomed to deliver Nigeria, says Enugu Support Group

By Alex Enebeli

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Enugu State Chapter of the Amaechi Polling Unit Vanguard (APUV), says the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, is a leader groomed to deliver Nigeria.

Secretary of APUV in Enugu, Comrade Tony Alum, disclosed this during the swearing in ceremony of the state executives of the group on Saturday.

The group said with their grassroots network, they would be able to secure enough delegate votes for him from Enugu State.

He described Amaechi as “Mr Democracy or Mr Fortune”, stating that he is one of the few Nigerians who had consistently held important political positions in the 24 years of the 4th Republic.

Alum noted that the ultimate goal of politics remains gathering of votes, adding that polling booths remains goal post hence the reason why the founding fathers of their great party don’t joke with polling booths.

Going down memory lane, Alum noted that Amaechi has held positions of speaker, governor and now minister, pointing out that his ministry is one of the few ministries that the government boasts with.

“His ministry has started and completed many projects. The victories are neither by accident nor coincidence.

“Events have shown that Amaechi can only succeed because that is the only thing he knows how to do.

“We should count ourselves lucky to be among the vanguard that will work for the success of this child of destiny who has been groomed through the mill for the deliverance of Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)

