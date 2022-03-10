2023: Popoola declares ambition for Oyo governorship seat

Mr Popoola Olukayode-Joshua, has declared his intention to contest the governorship election against Gov. Seyi Makinde in 2023.

Popoola, who made the declaration on Thursday in Ibadan, vowed to unseat the incumbent governor of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Popoola, who is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hopes to unseat the incumbent Gov. Seyi Makinde, the party’s candidate in the 2019 election.

He expressed displeasure over the security situation of the state, describing the situation as avoidable and man-made.

The governorship aspirant challenged Makinde to give account of loans collected by his government in the last two years and that of his predecessor.

Popoola also raised issues on the recent arrest and detention of the Accountant-General of the state, calling out the state government to tell the truth.

“Development of any nation largely depends on security of lives and property. Our party is known for peace and development, but today, reverse is the case in Oyo state.

“None of us is secured again. This is simply because we empower trouble makers. In as much as I agree that security in Nigeria is a national issue.

“But we all know that the magnitude of insecurity in the North is not applicable in the South, but ours is hand-made,” he said.

The governorship aspirants said that a true son of the land like him, who knows the plight of his people, was needed at a time like this to take over.

“On economy, for how long shall we continue to borrow money for payment of salaries? For how long shall we continue to empower strangers from Osun state to determine our fate in Oyo state?

“Our leaders are yet to tell us why the state Accountant-General was arrested and detained. The only statement we hear from government is ‘they are harassing them,’’ Popoola said.

According to him, with great enthusiasm, love for our state, fierce commitment to a vision of rapid progress, and encouragement of family, friends, associates, and well-wishers

“I offer myself and declare to contest the 2022 governorship election in Oyo State on the platform of our party. I am well equipped to defeat the incumbent,” he said.(NAN)

