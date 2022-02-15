2023 Polls: We are mobilising electorate to determine our leaders – CAN

By Uchenna Eletuo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday said it was mobilising the electorate ahead of the 2023 general polls to determine those who would emerge political leaders in the country.

Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of CAN, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the media parley to announce the 2022 Inter-Denominational Divine Service (IDDS).

He said that such voter education and mobilisation were essential to deepen democratic culture in the polity, pointing out that it would foster peace, harmony and economic growth of the nation.

Adegbeti, who decried the rate of economic hardship in the country, its attendant insecurity and despondency , said the era of imposition of incompetent rulers on the people was over.

He said that CAN, as one of the leading voices of the people, has started mobilising electorate through the ongoing voters card registration exercise ahead of the elections.

“Our local government area officials are in the field to conscientise people on the need to update their voter cards in order to participate in the elections that would give the country better leaders come 2023.

“At the moment, the project is mobilisation for voter registration.

“After this, the mobilisation will change to participation, choice of candidate to vote for and securing of votes after the election to ensure that the people votes count.

“This is a democratic system and we must be part of the process that brings leaders over us and not rulers.

“The period of cabals forcing rulers on the people has passed.

“As a people, we need to seize the opportunity of periodic transition offered by the democratic system of governance to improve on our individual and national lives by electing competent leaders of our choice,” he said.

Adegbeti praised Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for the relative peace being enjoyed in the state, adding that CAN would support his second tenure.

Frowning at the spike in ritual killings to “get-rich-quick“, the cleric urged youths to be hard working and refrain from acts that would portray the nation in bad light.

NAN reports that the inter-denominational divine service will hold at the Apostolic Church, Lagos Headquarters, on Feb. 19.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale-Martins, will anchor the service. (NAN)

