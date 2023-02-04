2023 Polls: North East group lauds military over growing peace

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The North-East Rehabilitation Group (NERG), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has lauded the Armed Forces of Nigeria over the growing peace in the region ahead of 2023 general elections.

The National Coordinator of NERG, Mr Danladi Gombe, in a statement on Saturday, said the return of peace to the region was an assurance that the people would be able to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections.

Gombe said the people of the North-East were ready to participate fully in choosing those that would run the affairs of the country for the next four years.

He said that the insurgents had continued to surrender in droves because they could not withstand the intensity of coordinated military operations.

He urged parents and families to rein in on their wards to eschew vices capable of undermining the current peace being enjoyed in the region.

Gombe also commended the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor and the troops for keeping to their words to restoring peace and stability as well as restoration of economic activities in the region.

According to him, the people were not sure of participating in the 2023 elections about three years ago but they are happy that economic activities is coming back to the region in full swing.

“We are glad that we will be able to participate fully in the forthcoming general elections without fear.

“This, without doubt, is attributable to ongoing military operations, that is successfully de-escalating the forces of darkness that before this time held on to our region.

“We are grateful to the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. Irabor for the sacrifices been made to keep our region safe, habitable and creating opportunities for revival of economic activities,” he said.

The group urged the people to ensure that they participate fully in the electoral process, adding that the military and other security agencies had given assurance to deal with any threat to the elections. (NAN)