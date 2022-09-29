2023 polls: NIS to upscale border surveillance, strengthen internal monitoring

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 elections, the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Alhaji Isah Idris, has charged heads of commands to upscale surveillance activities, especially at border crossing points.

A statement by Mr Amos Okpu, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), said that Idris gave the charge at a meeting with top management staff, Zonal Coordinators and Comptrollers of commands and formations.

He said that the meeting was an operational briefing as part of preparatory activities for the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Okpu quoted the CGI as directing the activation and deployment of all the migration management and border security assets of the NIS with a view to ensuring that ineligible persons, particularly migrants, were not allowed to participate in the electoral process.

He said that the CGI directed that regular meetings with all the migrants’ communities in the country be intensified to sensitise them on the need to stay away from participating in the nation’s electoral process.

According to the statement, Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOs) across the 774 local governments have been directed to deepen surveillance and engagements with the migrant communities in their areas to ensure that no migrant gets involved in the elections.

Idris was further quoted as disclosing that the NIS recently intercepted and confiscated some voter cards from certain migrants, warning that stiff sanctions awaited any migrant who attempted to participate in the nation’s electoral process.

While stressing NIS’ ethical obligation and commitment to maintain political neutrality in the discharge of statutory duties, the NIS boss cautioned personnel against partisanship before, during and after the elections.

He enjoined the personnel to remain apolitical before, during and after the elections as any infraction or unprofessional conduct would attract severe sanctions.

The CGI further called for constructive and patriotic engagements among all agencies stressing that synergy and collaboration with stakeholders was an essential ingredient needed to optimally discharge responsibility toward building a better Nigeria.

The statement indicated that the CGI had, earlier on, led management staff to the foundation laying and ground breaking ceremony of the Head Office of the NIS’ Multipurpose Cooperative Society (NIMCOS), at the NIS Headquarters, Abuja.

At the brief ceremony, Idris charged officials of the association to live up to its ideals of improving the welfare of staffers in line with the welfare thrust of his administration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

