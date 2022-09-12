2023 polls: Journalists must remain impartial, says Ajayi

By Moses Omorogieva



Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Lagos State Council, Mr Adeleye Ajayi, has advised journalists against pitching tent in their reportage of the 2023 general elections.

Ajayi gave the advice on Monday during a health walk to kick start the Council’s press week in Lagos.

The theme of the week is: “Media and 2023 Transition: In search of good leadership.”

Ajayi urged journalists to be objective in their reportage during the polls.

“We have to balance our reports. We don’t have to pitch tent, we are not politicians. Our own is to report all sides.

“We have to report objectively, with facts and figures. We must ensure that we report whatever the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) roles out.

“We should not create results somewhere outside INEC,” he said.

Ajayi pointed out that the Lagos Press Week was for journalists to relax and enjoy themselves, stressing that the health walk was to improve the health of members, who were always under tension of deadline.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and culture, Mr Olumide Sogunle, said journalists were partners in progress in the activities of the government.

Sogunle said the state government’s doors were open to ournalists, urging them to take advantage of the partnership.

“The press should help tell the people that the state government meant well for them.

“They should know that we will always do things in the interest of the people,” he said.

The Chairman, Organising Committee of the event, Mr Wale Akodu, commended members that turned out for the health walk in spite of the heavy rains.

Akodu urged the members to always keep fit, irrespective of their daily editorial schedules.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the walk, which started from the Ikeja round about to Alausa Secretariat, had about 50 journalists from different media organisations in attendance. (NAN)

