2023 Polls: INEC seeks to address pitfalls, improve conduct of forthcoming elections

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is accelerating stakeholders engagement to address challenges encountered during the 2023 general elections.

The Commission has had five different engagements with stakeholders in the last three weeks in their effort to review the conduct of the election.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while addressing stakeholders on Tuesday in Abuja said the Commission is convinced that engaging stakeholders is one of the best ways to learn lessons and continue to improve elections and the electoral process in Nigeria.

Prof Yakubu said their intention is to focus on the elections by way of introspection, stocktaking, review and evaluation.

He appreciated the role of political parties through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in voter education within the limits of available resources both during off-cycle and the general election.

He said,”The Commission appreciates the role of political parties through the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in voter education within the limits of available resources both during off-cycle and the general election. Your robust engagement with the National Assembly contributed a lot to the 4th and 5th alterations to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the enactment of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Working in partnership with us, political parties also supported the expansion of voter access to polling units and many innovations introduced by the Commission, including the online pre-registration of voters, nomination of candidates and the accreditation of party agents. You also supported the Commission’s effort to deepen the use of technology in voter accreditation and result management as well as the provision of assistive devices in aid of persons with disability during elections.

“However, the Commission is aware that while there were many positive developments from the 2023 General Election, there were challenges encountered which must be addressed. The Commission is aware that many aspects of the electoral process are currently being litigated at the various election petition tribunals. Nevertheless, we must review them broadly without touching on the merits of the cases in court.

“Our hope is that at the end of the review process, a comprehensive report will be prepared that will serve as a basis for further engagement with stakeholders focusing on specific actions necessary for the improvement of future elections and electoral activities.”

Yakubu added,”As we review the general election, we also need to focus our attention on the forthcoming bye-elections and the three off-cycle Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

“For the Commission, we are looking at some of the lessons learnt from the general election to improve our performance in the forthcoming elections.

“We are focusing, among other issues, on election technology, recruitment and training of ad hoc staff, the conduct of some of our regular and ad hoc officials, security issue, logistics in particular and our relationship with other service providers in general.

“I also appeal to party leaders for similar introspection on the conduct of your candidates and their supporters.

“The use of thugs during elections to harass election officials, intimidate voters and disrupt processes, sometimes resulting in the destruction of election materials or even worse must be addressed.

“Campaign in public by parties and candidates in the three States commenced on 14th July 2023 as provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Governorship elections. Sadly, there are already disturbing reports of clashes between opposing parties with claims and counter claims of innocence or culpability. These claims help no one. Call your supporters to order.”

The INEC Boss also acknowledge complaints about the abuse of the power of incumbency by politicians, adding that this has led to violence and destruction.

“At the same time, I must also acknowledge the perennial complaints from some political parties that the power of incumbency is used in some States to restrain some parties and candidates from access to public facilities for media campaigns and outdoor advertising through exorbitant fees or outright denial. This often leads to the mutual destruction of advertising materials such as billboards, resulting in altercation and violence involving supporters of opposing political parties. This matter will be discussed at the next meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) scheduled for Friday this week,” he said.

