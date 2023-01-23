2023 Polls: INEC seeks media accurate, unbiased reports during election 

By Precious Akutamadu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged the media to ensure accurate and unbiased reportage of the 2023 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers, Mr.Johnson Sinikiem, made the call on Monday during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Correspondents’ Chapel Week of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Sinikiem was represented by Mr Mark Usulo, the Director Voter Education and Publicity of the commission in Rivers.

According to him, the theme of the event tagged “Media Vigilance Ahead of Peaceful 2023 Election in Rivers State” was apt as it dwelt on the role of the media during the general election.

He urged the media to sensitise the electorate on the need to get to their polling units early before the arrival of the voting materials casting the votes and being vigilant during the exercise.

He said INEC was collaborating with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Matters Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to check vote-buying during the polls.

He described vote-buying as very dangerous to the country’s democracy hence the need for all stakeholders to fight against it by monitoring and reporting anyone involved in the act to the appropriate authorities.

The resident electora commissioner gave the assurance that the commission would conduct a free, fair and credible elections.

Sinikiem said the security agencies, especially the Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) had been briefed to watch out for people in possession of PVCs that were not theirs.

The Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Chris Finebone, urged journalists to have passion for their job in order to serve the society better.

Finebone also stressed the need for the telecommunications sector to complement INEC’s determination to ensure fair and credible election through the deploymentof its new technologies.

Dr. Jossy Nkwocha, Chairman of the occasion and Head Corporate Communications, Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals Limited, appealed to journalists to be patriotic and guard against fake news in covering the polls.

“Be careful about fake news from various interest groups. Fake news is the major thing that threatens journalism and even the electoral process.

“Let us ensure that we check the sources of information before using such stories, Let’s maintain neutrality and try to give all political parties equal audience and opportunities at all times,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of correspondents’ chapel, Mr Amechi Okonkwo, expressed worries over the rising spate of political violence in the state ahead of the general election.

“In the past few weeks, we all have heard what has been happening around politics and during campaigns in the state and the country.

“This is the reason we insisted on joining the discussion and reinforcing not just the discussion but demanding for peaceful general elections in Rivers State,” he said.

Okonkwo also urged politicians and other stakeholders across the country to ensure peaceful elections.

He gave the assurance that journalists in the state would ensure professionalism by being neutral, factual and accurate in covering the elections. (NAN)