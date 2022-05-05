2023 polls: I have track record to deliver good governance, says Gov. Muhammed

By Monday Ajogun

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state on Thursday in Benin, said his wealth of experience and track record over the years, would enable him to deliver good governance to Nigerians if elected president.

Mohammed, who is one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, made the statement when he paid a consultative visit to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo at the Government House, Benin.

According to him, “I have a track record of being a nationalist, a federalist, a civil servant and a reporter like these young people.

“I know the country very well and the people of the country know me. I have been tested as a civil servant, a member of legislature in Abuja and Bauchi, using small resources to do more.

“As you are doing a similar thing here, I can be trusted. I assure you, I would respect people. I would respect the Nigerian people and their feelings because I know them and they have trusted me before.

“I know all the aspects of leadership and accountability, I will respect the party supremacy and deepen the world system,” he said.

Mohammed noted that his reign as the president would foster oneness among Nigerians and further deepen leadership recruitment and Nigeria would be free from nepotism and feeling of separatist.

The presidential aspirant, however, commended the qualities of other aspirants of his party, adding that he would support whoever emerged as the party candidate for the general elections.

Commenting on the persisting Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, Mohammed blamed it on poor governance and failure to employ feedback from stakeholders and poor allocation of resources.

He advised government to engage stakeholders to tackle the infrastructure gap in the education sector.

Responding, Gov. Obaseki lauded Bala Mohammed’s wealth of experience, considering that he had served in various capacities with the knowledge of the issues in Nigeria.

Obaseki assured that whatever the party agreed to do, “so long it’s fair and just, we will support”. (NAN)

