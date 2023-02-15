2023 Polls: Emulate Organized Labour on Peaceful Conduct, Aremu urges political class

The Director General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) Ilorin Comrade Issa Aremu has called on the political class to emulate the organized labour in the conduct of free and fair election .

Speaking on Tuesday in Lagos at the workshop on “Road To 2023: Labour and Media Agenda” organized by Labour Writers Association of Nigeria ( LAWAN) Comrade Aremu hailed the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress for the peaceful conduct of 13th Quadriennel Delegates’ Conference which produced consensus leadership headed by Comrade Joe Ajeiro, former General Secretary of Electricity workers’ union. He urged the new Executive council of the NLC to deepen the existing partnership between MINILS and NLC in the areas of workers’ education. Aremu observed that with the recent peaceful Congress NLC has shown that representation was about the workers’ welfare not just the election of leaders. He therefore charged the politicians to emulate the labour movement and show that 2023 election is about the “contests of policy ideas for national development rather than conquest of offices by political gladiators’.

0n the twin crisis of currency redesign policy and and lingering fuel crises,Comrade Aremu called for understanding adding that it was the insufficiency of Democracy in policy formulation and policy implementation in Nigeria’ that is responsible for the current logjam. Comrade Issa Aremu mni. said it was time to “democratise the corporate governance of public regulatory institutions such as CBN and NNPC for thier efficiency, accountability and service delivery” .

While commending CBN for it’s globally acknowledged inclusive development financing in rice, textile and cotton production, Comrade Aremu decried what he called “recent top-down Naira redesign policy monologue” that has further created crisis of perception of independence for the CBN and inadvertently undermined the country’s economic recovery which President Muhammadu Buhari has commendably championed in the past eight years Aremu said it was never late to fine tune the well intentioned Naira redesign policy.

