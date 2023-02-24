2023 Polls: Electoral Hub deploys observers across states of the federation

By Chimezie Godfrey

In furtherance of its effort in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, the Electoral Hub has deployed observers across the states of the federation to observe the 2023 general election.

In a statement, the Executive Director, Electoral Hub, Princess Hamman-Obels said the observation would be focused on pre-electoral, electoral, and post electoral periods.

Hamman-Obels also said their focus would be on issues about compliance with legal framework, RAC preparations and set-ups, security presence , fuel and currency scarcity, among others.

She said,”The Electoral Hub has deployed observers across the states of the federation to observe the 2023 general election.

“Our observation will focus pre-electoral, electoral, and post electoral periods. We focus on issues such as: compliance with legal framework, RAC preparations and set-ups, security presence, fuel and currency scarcity impacts, youth, women and PWDs participation, malpractices including vote trading and electoral violence, election related -violence against women, ad-hoc staff performance, collation process management, and post collation electoral environment/conduct of key stakeholders. These key areas would serve as basis for our analysis on the conduct of the election.”

Hamman-Obels urged stakeholders and citizens to work according to their responsibilities for the success of the upcoming election.

She expressed confidence that the INEC was equipped to manage and monitor the electoral process adequately and credibly.

“In promoting a peaceful and credible election, we urge stakeholders and citizens to work according to their responsibilities for the success of the upcoming election. Most specifically, it is our expectations that;

“With the introduction of the new Electoral Act, INEC is more equipped to manage and monitor the electoral process adequately and ensure that the process is credible and in accordance with legal trends despite security challenges.

“Ad hoc staff and electoral officials should carry out their responsibilities effectively, ensuring that important ideals like knowledge of the voting procedure, voting equality, vote privacy, and an inclusive electoral process is preserved.

She urged political parties to maintain the face of Nigeria’s democracy and avoid electoral fraud and malpractices such as rigging, vote-buying and post electoral malpractices.

The Human Rights Activist also urged the security agencies to maintain integrity, be vigilant and alert to protect election officials, voters, election equipment, and the general election environment.

“They should not spare defaulters and violators of electoral laws.

“Civil society organisations and election observers should be attentive and highlight anomalies (if any), on election day.

“The media should report factual and provide relevant updates about the events on election day. They are expected to verify reports before informing the public.

“The electorate should participate effectively in the electoral process without inducements and biases. They should refrain from selling their vote on election day,” she said.

According to her, each electoral stakeholder outlined is paramount to a successful election.

She expressed optimism that the different stakeholders would honour the electoral process, perform their statutory and civic responsibilities towards ensuring a successful election.

“As we go into the election, we urge Nigerians to come out massively to vote, as voting is their civic right and responsibility. It is important to note that voter’s participation is one of the criteria in determining the credibility of elections and as such we encourage Nigerians to come out and cast their votes.

“We also urge political parties to desist from causing chaos and violence in the election just to protect their personal interest. Similarly, we urge the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to cause havoc in the election.

“To attain a successful election, we must all work together to play our part by coming out to vote and protecting the institutional integrity of INEC as the national EMB in Nigeria.

“We anticipate a free and fair, inclusive, and transparent election on February 25, 2023,” Hamman-Obels said.