2023 Polls: Buhari charges security agencies to maintain professionalism

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security agencies that would be engaged with various support services in the 2023 general elections to maintain a high sense of professionalism.

The president stated this when he inaugurated the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) newly acquired Estate in Idu-Karmo, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He urged the agencies to handle the distribution and monitoring of classified materials and other logistics ‘‘professionally and in accordance with Standing Operation Procedures.’’

While reiterating his earlier directive to security agencies to remain apolitical, the president said they must desist from behaviour that could bring disrepute to their organisations and the country ‘‘by compromising the democratic process.’’

On the newly acquired DIA Estate, Buhari said the befitting accommodation would enhance productivity and coordination of activities of staffers of the agency in view of the increasing the number of personnel to face new challenges and responsibilities.

He said: ”The significance of today’s occasion can be better understood by making the connection between shelter and productivity.

“This underpins the administration’s vision for provision of shelter to improve performance as well as comfort for workers, families and communities.

“This inauguration ceremony further avails another opportunity to reaffirm my confidence in the competence, commitment and achievements of the Defence Intelligence Agency’s giant strides achieved across the nation.

“I am confident that these new premises will yield enormous shelter dividends to the Defence Intelligence agency staffers, their families and to the host locality.

“The acquisition of this accommodation is a great leap forward, but the envisaged benefits would be aborted without diligent maintenance.’’

Buhari, therefore, charged the new occupants to ensure the sustenance of the high standard of the facility.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the agency towards meeting his administration’s housing policy of provision of housing to all Nigerians.

”The agency’s investment in staff accommodation complements our vision of achieving improved national security,’’ the president said.

He, therefore, commended the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Maj.-Gen. Samuel Adebayo for the laudable achievement.

In his remarks, the CDI thanked the president for inaugurating the new estate, saying that the project would always be remembered by the DIA community as the president’s legacy gift for the Year 2022.

According to Adebayo, the newly inaugurated staff quarters contained 16 units of 3-bedroom terrace buildings with boys’ quarters and 48 units of 3-bedroom flats all in suite.

He added that one of the blocks of six units of flats and two units of terrace buildings had been furnished as proto-types while the rest would be furnished during the course of the Year 2023 budget implementation cycle.

While noting that officers, men and staffers of the agency were elated to have the estate as staff residential accommodation, the CDI said the feat would surely reduce accommodation challenges for staff members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

On the operations of the agency, Adebayo expressed appreciation to Buhari for approving their requests for technical intelligence and advanced technological acquisitions.

According to him, most of the newly procured technical equipment had been deployed and were helping to address the security challenges across the country.

”Few others are at different stages of acquisition and installation. These equipment had contributed immensely to degrading the capabilities of the threat groups in the North East, North West, North Central and South East geopolitical zones.

”We intend to intensify efforts to achieve Mr President’s promise of a more secure Nigeria before the end of this administration,” he said. (NAN)