2023 poll: Sokoto Governor-elect appreciates electorate, sets 9-point agenda 

By Habibu Harisu

Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the Governor-elect of Sokoto state on Monday appreciated the electorate for their overwhelming support during Saturday’s Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

Aliyu won the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 453,661 votes,

against his closest rival, Malam Sa’idu Umar of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 404,632 votes.

In his maiden news briefing, the Governor-elect disclosed a 9-point agenda formulated to ensure viable road map and maximum transformations in the state.

Aliyu saif that the agenda includes uplifting the standards of education, healthcare delivery and water supply.

Others are agriculture, security, youth empowerment, local government autonomy, religious affairs and economy.

Aliyu described his victory as a glarion call for doing his best to reform the state as well as restore its lost glory.

He said: ”My administration will listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens with a view to meeting up the campaign promises.

‘ I will strengthen the civil service by making it more productive, ensure prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuity as at when due.

”My administration will welcome constructive criticisms from Nigerians.”

Aliyu urged those that contested with him to consider the situation as destiny and join hands with him in the development of the state.

He expressed gratitude to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, APC State Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida, other party stakeholders and loyalists for their support which facilitated the victory. (NAN)