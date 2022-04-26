2023 poll: Progressive Lawyers commend Osinbajo for heeding Nigerians call

Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo have commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for admitting that he would be disappointing millions of Nigerians if he refused to heed their call to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

The Convener, Progressive Lawyers,Mr Kayode Ajulo, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.Ajulo said that Nigerians could not afford to have novice as the next President, this he said was due to the urgency to make Nigeria great and Osinbajo remained the best candidate for the job.

He said anyone other than Osinbajo would have to learn the rudiment of governance for additional two years, adding that Nigeria could not afford to travel that path.According to him, Osinbajo, unlike other aspirants, has learnt through the rope for seven years, so it will serve the country right if he is allowed to continue the great policies of President Muhammadu Buhari.He said that many Nigerians had vowed to approach progressive Lawyers to head to court if Osinbajo refused their call to contest for the President of the country.

Osinbajo had on April 15, visited Akure, the Ondo State capital where he told some All Progressive Congress (APC) members that it would amount to betrayer if he failed to serve the country.“it will be a betrayal to the country not to accept to serve the country. Many people are dying for the country every day.“If with all that has been given to me by the grace of God, all experience, I now retire to Lagos or Ikene to go and be writing my memoir, it would be a great injustice to this country,” he said

Ajulo said that the vice president should be commended for throwing his hat in the ring and expressing his readiness to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He said that the group also shared the feelings of the Vice President that it would amount to an act of betrayal to the country if he failed to serve Nigeria.

He said with Osinbajo’s experience as the Vice President for seven years, he would bring the country out of the woodAccording to him, Osinbajo has the experience, the connection and contacts both locally and internationally to salvage the country.He said that Osinbajo should be allowed to continue the great policies of President Buhari, adding that some aspirant offering themselves had served in the last 15 – 20 years.He added that such experience was no longer fresh like Osinbajo who is currently serving the country under Buhari with deep knowledge of governance.He described Osinbajo as as a leader that had won the heart of many Nigerians , a bridge builder between the old and the young with the requisite strength and competence to take Nigeria to the promise land.(NAN)

