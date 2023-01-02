2023 Poll: Bishop urges Nigerians to  shun vote buying, selling

By Idowu Gabriel

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, has called on Nigerians to shun buying and selling of votes as the 2023 general elections drew nearer.

The Catholic Bishop made the call in his new year message titled: “2023: Year of Practical Decision” on Monday, in Ado-Ekiti.

Ajakaye said “as individuals and groups, we must never allow the incessant inglorious vote selling and buying at this year’s elections.”

According to the cleric, vote selling and buying are sins, describing the acts as crimes against humanity.

He said citizens must get back their beloved country, Nigeria, from the few, who thought they were owners, explaining that the masses were the original owners of the nation.

Ajakaye appeal to eligible voters, who had not collected their voter cards to make necessary sacrifice to collect them from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within time.

He, however, berated most of the political parties that did not follow the rule of law in the country, when getting power.

The cleric said, “ most political parties engage in fake primaries and want to win elections by all means.

They get to power crudely and behave true to type, which makes them selfish and treasury looters”.

The religious leader said that the country tended not to be having people with sterling qualities to lead, but instead being ruled by selfish and incompetent people devoid of positive and meaningful ideas.

The bishop further explained that while Nigerians prepared for the forthcoming general elections, they must work harder to turn their dreams and visions into realities.

Ajakaye said: “We should not continue to be indifferent when Nigeria keeps collapsing; we must put an end to our series of lamentations.”(NAN)