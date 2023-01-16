2023: Policeman killed as unknown gunmen attack INEC office in Enugu

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Enugu South Local Government Area office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has been attacked by unknown gunmen.

A statement signed by Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, revealed that the attack occurred around 9.12pm on Sunday.

According to him, one of the two Policemen deployed to protect the facility lost his life, while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

Okoye stated,”The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka J. Chukwu, has reported that our office in Enugu South Local Government Area was attacked by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred around 9.12pm yesterday, Sunday 15th January 2023.

“The security gatehouse was razed. Fortunately, the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response from the Police and Army personnel from 82 Division.

“The State Commissioner of Police and the REC were personally at the scene immediately they received information about the attack. Of the two Policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

“The Commission prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased policeman and the speedy recovery of the injured.”

The INEC Commissioner further disclosed that the attack was being investigated by the security agencies.

“Furthermore, a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Enugu State co-chaired by the REC and the Commissioner of Police has been convened to discuss the latest incident and design additional strategies of fortifying the offices and protecting the personnel and materials.

“Meanwhile, the destroyed gatehouse will be rebuilt, and the Commission is proceeding with its preparations for the 2023 General Election in Enugu State and the entire country as scheduled,” he stated.