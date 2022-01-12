2023: Plateau PDP assures old, new members of equal opportunities

Mr Chris Hassan, Plateau Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has assured both old and new members of the party in the state a level playing and equal opportunities in the 2023 general elections.

Hassan who stated this on Wednesday in Jos while interacting with some newsmen, said that the party would not discriminate against anyone on the basis of when the person joined PDP.

The chairman said that the PDP “is a people’s party and that nobody would be denied the opportunity to actualise his or her ambition of serving the public.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is a party for the people, there is no how we can stop anyone from joining the party and aspiring if you so wish.

“My message has always been that we are going to provide a level playing ground for whoever wants to contest an election.

“What breeds acrimony in a contest is when there is no justice, there is no fairness. And when somebody loses, he says he has not been given justice so he goes to protest.

“But when you are transparent, and you follow the due processes of the electoral process of that particular election, they will accept the outcome.

“And the umbrella is accommodating enough to carry everybody along that is why those who left the party want to come back.

“They have seen the difference and that is why they want to come back to the party because Plateau people have lost so much since the PDP exited power in the state in the state in 2015”.

He said that during PDP’s administration, the state had two ministers in the federal cabinet, more than 20 chairmen of federal boards and seven ambassadors in a single tenure.

The chairman said that the party had not zoned its governorship seat to any part of the state but the state executive committee of the party would soon convene a meeting and decide where the governorship seat should go to.(NAN

