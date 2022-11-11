2023: PFN has not endorsed any candidate , party – Vice-President

By Uchenna Eletuo

Archbishop John Praise-Daniel ,Vice-President,Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on Friday said that the body had not endorsed any party or presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Praise-Daniel ,said this in Lagos during the fellowship’s conference on the state of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ,besides the state of the nation,the PFN also deliberated on issues bordering on the progress of the organisation,and its members at the conference.

Daniel said that the national body of the PFN took the stand not to endorse any party or candidate yet, in order not to heat up the system.

According to him, there is need for Nigerians to elect credible leaders at the 2023 polls.

“As a body we are still deliberating on the modalities to follow in accepting any of the candidates.

“This position is for the national body and not for the state chapters that can decide for members to vote a particular candidate favourable to state positions.

“Ours is to ensure that members do what is expected of them civic- wise ,for the society to move forward,” he said.

Speaking ,PFN National Administrative Secretary, Pastor Akinnola Akinwale, however ,said that the body has its members spread across the parties and so would not back any candidate or party.

According to him, it will not be good for the body to pitch its tent on a candidate when many of its members are loyal to other parties.

While saying politics controls all other facets of the society, Akinwale urged Nigerians to vote their conscience at the 2023 polls. (NAN)

