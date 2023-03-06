2023: PFN endorses PDP guber candidate in C/River

By George Odok

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) in Cross River, has endorsed Sen. Sandy Onor, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election in the state.

Chairman of PFN in Cross River, Dr Lawrence Ekwok, made the announcement of the endorsement during an interaction with newsmen on Monday in Calabar.

Ekwok said that PFN took a decision to participate actively in the emergence of political leadership in Cross River, particularly for the position of the governorship.

According to him, a strategic committee made up of 12 members, with 10 of them drawn from

amongst the highest policy making organ of PFN and a representative each from the women and youth wings of the fellowship was constituted.

“The strategic committee was mandated to interview, interact and interrogate key or major governorship candidates based on specific guidelines which include character, capacity, competence and the policies and manifestos of the candidates.

“The strategic committee was also to recommend to the fellowship the candidate that they are convinced will best serve the interest of Cross River.

“The committee met five times and interviewed the governorship candidates of the All Progressive Congress, People’s Democratic Party and the People’s Redemption Party.

“At their fifth meeting, members of the committee decided to vote individually based on the guidelines earlier stipulated for the governorship candidate the PFN in Cross River should support.

“At the end of voting by the committee members, 11 out of the 12 members voted that the PFN in Cross River should support/endorse the PDP candidate, Sen. Sandy Onor,” he said.

He said that the endorsement was the collective and unanimous decision of the leadership

and membership of PFN in Cross River.

He, therefore, called on all members of PFN across the churches in the state to vote massively for the PDP candidate in the March 11, 2023 governorship election in the state. (NAN)