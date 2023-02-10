2023: Peter Obi calls for prayers for Nigeria

By Shedrack Frank

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has called on the Church to pray for the emergence of a President that will use public funds for public good.

Obi stated this at the 17th Biennial Conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) holding in Yenagoa.

He said Nigeria had gone through a lot, adding that it was the prayers of the Church that had kept the country together.

He said: “I want to ask for your prayers for Nigeria as we gather here, I will ask for prayer points.

“My prayer points are as we go for election, may God Almighty ensure that Nigeria elects somebody with character, somebody who is competent, somebody who will respect our religion rights.

“May God continue to touch politicians, so that we use public money for public good.

“I do not think without prayers Nigeria will be where it is today, Nigeria has gone through what no country has ever gone through and is still standing and only your prayers can save us.

“Please do remember your country in your prayers,” he said.

The PFN 17th National Biennial Conference has in attendance renowned clergymen like Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo.

Others are Pastor David Ibiyeomie, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, Rev. (Dr) Felix Omobude and the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke. (NAN)