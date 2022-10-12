2023: PDP to inaugurate monitoring committee against hate-speeches in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Sokoto state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will inaugurate a committee against issues relating to hate-speeches ahead of the conduct of the 2023 General Elections

Alhaji Bello Goronyo, the state Chairman of the party made this known in Sokoto on Wednesday when he recieved officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who paid him a courtesy visit.

Goronyo, represented by the Zonal Vice Chairman in charge of Sokoto Central, Alhaji Muhammadu Dangoggo called on the commission to evolve measures that woukd checkmate perpetrators of hate speeches.

” We would be very happy if you will beam your searchlight on those misusing the various social media platforms promoting hate speeches and fake news,” he said.

Goronyo said that PDP in the state would continue to be law abiding by respecting the constituited athourities.

“As leaders, we will continue to ensure that our supporters do the right thing in what ever circumstances,” he said.

Goronyo added that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had always admonished them on the imperative of discipline, mutual respect and guarding against inciting or imflamatory comments.

The chairman assured the commission of the party’s cooperation throughout the 2023 elections and beyond, while urging them to be fair in all their dealings.

Earlier, the Coordinator NHRC in charge of Sokoto state, Mr Halilu Tambari, said the visit wad part of their tour of political party offices to sensitise party leaders against hate speeches ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

He said: “Our interaction is to create awareness about the dangers of hate speeches and their negative consequences on our national unity and electoral system.

“Based on the commission’s findings, many Nigerians used to avoid participating in elections due to the hate speeches involved throughout the exercise.

“Moreover, politicians should be aware that we are following, watching and monitoring them, and any one found guilty of hate speech will be sanctioned.” (NAN)

